Lofty announced the launch of Homeowner Agent, a new AI operating system that aims to help agents monitor leads within an existing database, understand selling intent and automatically nurture their clients with personalized market and property insights. The goal is to eliminate guesswork to ensure agents stay top of mind with their database.

Designed for real estate agents and teams, Homeowner Agent automatically activates and nurtures homeowner contacts without manual outreach or campaigns to manage. Homeowner Agent was designed to help agents engage, nurture and qualify homeowners for listing opportunities. By providing personalized insights based on real data tied to each property, including estimated home value, equity position, potential net sale and local market activity, the system aims to deliver relevant information to sellers and improve agent opportunity for conversation.



As part of Lofty AOS, Homeowner Agent operates within one system, eliminating the need for other tools or resources. Lofty plans to empower agents to generate listing leads from existing contacts without any extra effort or expense.



According to the company, Homeowner Agent can automatically deliver personalized home and market reports built on real market data to homeowners in an existing database; minimize lead prospecting time by classifying leads based on selling intent considering factors such as equity, appreciation, years owned and occupancy; ensure agents know who to call and when by escalating lead status automatically based on behavioral signals such as viewing sold listings or adjusting loan scenarios; intelligently manage outreach by moving leads to “Hand-Off” status and stopping automated campaigns when a homeowner requests a CMA, home valuation, cash offer or books an appointment; and streamline the seller lead process, running programs on autopilot after a one-time set up.

“With the introduction of Homeowner Agent, Lofty continues to lead the industry into a new era of agentic AI, where intelligent systems don’t just assist agents, but actively drive outcomes,” said Andrew Wild, vice president of Growth at Lofty. “With Homeowner Agent, we’re extending the power of our Agentic AI Operating System and providing agents with a fully autonomous pipeline builder that works their database all day every day and keeps them top of mind to win seller listings.”

For more information, visit lofty.com.