Keller Williams names Abrams chief industry and strategy officer

Keller Williams Realty, the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, announced that Jason Abrams has been named chief industry and strategy officer. In his expanded role, Abrams will lead the company’s global learning strategy and enterprise-wide initiatives that further strengthen the company’s position as the people development company where entrepreneurs thrive.

“Jason has dedicated his career to helping agents and broker owners build businesses worth owning and lives worth living,” said Chris Czarnecki, president and CEO of Keller Williams. “He understands that in order to live your best life, you must give your best effort to the parts that matter most.”

CENTURY 21 New Millennium appoints Charfi as chief growth officer

CENTURY 21 New Millennium announced that Nidhal Charfi has been named chief growth officer, focused on driving company growth and market expansion. In this role he will lead growth strategy across recruiting, market expansion and service alignment, with a focus on strengthening the company’s ability to attract, develop and retain top talent in a competitive market. He will prioritize recruiting productive agents, accelerating their growth and building a scalable path for them to expand their businesses.

Charfi brings more than 15 years of experience scaling real estate and technology companies. He most recently served as president of UTTI, a global real estate consultancy advising brokerages and proptech firms on growth strategy. Prior to that he spent seven years at Compass as its first growth leader, contributing to national expansion, more than $250 billion in sales volume, and the company’s IPO.

Legends Real Estate Group joins The Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage announced that Legends Real Estate Group has joined the firm. Legends brings 55 agents to the platform, including multiple independent teams, strengthening Real’s presence across Northeast Georgia and the Atlanta metro area.

Legends is a newly created collective formed specifically for this transition to Real. It evolved from REMAX Legends, a multi-office brokerage founded in 2011 by Larissa Benson and Sarah Morra.

“Legends Real Estate Group exemplifies the collaborative spirit we believe in at Real,” said Tamir Poleg, chairman and CEO of Real. “This is a collective of experienced professionals aligning around a shared philosophy that collaboration, technology and culture together create greater opportunity for agents.”

CoStar Group appoints Banerjee to its board of directors

CoStar Group announced that Nana Banerjee has been appointed as a new independent member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. With this appointment, the board expands to nine directors, eight of whom are independent.

Banerjee brings more than two decades of experience leading and scaling global technology and data-driven businesses. Most recently, he served as president and CEO of Pelmorex Corp., a global weather and climate data company best known for The Weather Network, where he led the company’s transformation with market leading AI-native offerings.

“We are pleased to welcome Nana, a highly experienced executive who brings a complementary skillset that aligns with our unique operations and strategy,” said Andy Florance, founder and CEO of CoStar. “He is a respected industry leader with deep expertise spanning centralized data, AI and advanced analytics organizations. We look forward to benefiting from his distinct perspective as we advance our proven strategy to drive accelerated, profitable growth and long-term stockholder value.”

Connecticut BHGRE brokerages join forces

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gaetano Marra Homes, with offices in Monroe, Bridgeport, Southbury and Newtown, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Shore and Country Properties, with offices in Old Greenwich and Stamford, have partnered to expand their service area and market share in Connecticut.

The combined operations include six offices, approximately 275 affiliated sales associates and seven staff members. Members of BHGRE Shore and Country Properties will continue to operate under their current name while enjoying synergies from a combined organization. The move fortifies the company’s presence in Lower Fairfield County and creates a contiguous service area throughout the entire county.

Washington-based brokerage expands into Oregon

Imagine Realty ERA Powered, a family-run brokerage with offices in Othello, Richland, Moses Lake and Quincy, Washington, announced its latest acquisition of another family-led firm in Bend, Oregon, Duke Warner Realty. This acquisition marks Imagine Realty ERA Powered’s third major strategic expansion since joining the ERA Real Estate brand in 2024, extending its combined service area into central Oregon.