Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner recently stressed that the Trump Administration has been intentional about tearing down the regulatory environment that many have blamed as a cause for housing affordability across America.

Appearing on CNBC, the conversation focused on regulatory burdens that officials say add roughly $100,000 to the cost of a typical single‑family home, contributing significantly to high prices given a median home price of about $426,000.

Turner described a regulatory “best practices” report aimed at helping state and local governments to streamline permitting, modernize processes and eliminate duplicative fees to lower construction costs, increase supply and expand homeownership. He argued that excessive regulation raises fees, delays projects and constrains trades-based employment, while deregulation would reduce costs, boost building activity and create more well‑paid jobs in construction and related trades.

Asked about whether there are enough workers to build the necessary housing, Turner was adamant that there were.

“America was built on a batch of hardworking people,” he said. “We need to increase our trades in America for welders, for plumbers, for builders in the construction industry. These are great paying jobs. But because of the regulatory environment, all the fees go up, which makes the cost of building go up, which makes it harder to get good labor and good tradesmen.

“When you tear down these regulations, you make it easier to build and easier to buy, and job pay goes up. The more people you need, the more it goes up, as far as the trades. Costs go down, supply goes up, and jobs are created.”

Turner acknowledged concerns about tariffs and higher lumber prices but maintained that Trump is focused on lowering these costs, noting that home sales have recently reached their highest levels since December and that builder confidence remains tied primarily to regulatory relief.

On interest rates, he observed that mortgage rates are around 6.3%, yet home purchases continue, and he characterized the housing market and broader economy as strong while expressing a desire for lower rates and emphasizing the administration’s focus on domestic policy and homeland security.

“We all want rates to go down, but people are still buying,” he said. “I don’t know what the Fed is going to do. I want rates to come down and the president wants them to come down for the American people, but the market has been on a sustainable run. As I look at it, our market is strong, and the economy is strong. The president is laser-focused on domestic policy and securing our homeland to make sure that the American people are safe. And I think Americans trust that.”

In legislative terms, Turner highlighted ongoing House and Senate work on a comprehensive “road to housing” bill, noting HUD’s involvement, consultations with congressional leaders and the president’s support, while acknowledging that no bill will be perfect from every perspective.

Turner identified his main concern as ensuring the public receives accurate information about policy outcomes, citing measures such as the Work and Family Tax Cut and the permanency of opportunity zones as long‑term supports for economic growth.