Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced that MaxHome.AI has joined its Solutions Group program, a collection of preferred business resources available to its global network of 500 real estate firms.

According to LeadingRE, MaxHome.AI uses intelligent document understanding to interpret real estate documents in real time, extract structured data and orchestrate workflows automatically, helping brokerages eliminate repetitive operational tasks. The platform also automates routine activities for agents and provides immediate feedback throughout transactions, improving accuracy while reducing manual follow-up.

“We value our affiliation with LeadingRE because it represents a network of brokerages that are not just adapting to change, but actively defining the future of real estate,” said Divya Aathresh, founder & CEO of MaxHome.AI. “Real estate has always been a relationship business, but the companies that win over the next decade will be the ones with the best systems behind the scenes. We’re excited to work with leaders who are thinking proactively about how technology and AI can make their organizations more scalable, efficient and resilient.”

The addition of MaxHome.AI further expands the technology resources available through LeadingRE’s Solutions Group program, which connects member firms with innovative business solutions designed to support growth, operational excellence and competitive advantage.

“MaxHome.AI has built the infrastructure for the next generation of real estate operations,” said Jim Psyhogios, LeadingRE’s vice president of Strategic Engagement. “We’re thrilled to welcome them into the Solutions Group.”

MaxHome.AI’s technology is designed to help brokerages and agents streamline transaction workflows by reducing administrative burdens, improving data accuracy and enabling more efficient operational processes.

For more information, visit MaxHome.AI.