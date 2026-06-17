Property Highlights:

Location: Paradise Valley, Arizona

Listing Price: $22,000,000

Features: 10,784-square-foot contemporary estate on 1.8 acres, featuring five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a four-car over-height garage.

Added Appeal: A newly constructed masterpiece designed by Stratton Andrews, featuring an infinity-edge pool, golf simulator, private gallery and panoramic views of Pinnacle Park and the McDowell Mountains.

Paradise Valley is no stranger to luxury, but rarely does a property achieve the level of architectural permanence found at 6203 E Cholla Lane. While many hillside estates feel forced onto the rugged terrain, this contemporary masterpiece was designed to live within the mountain. Occupying one of the most coveted north-side lots on Camelback Mountain—a rare 1.8-acre site completely free of power lines—the home offers a pure, unobstructed dialogue with the Arizona sky.

The residence, a collaborative triumph by Stratton Andrews and Holly Wright, moves away from the “cold” minimalism often associated with modern design. Instead, it utilizes a sophisticated palette of natural stone and wood to ground its soaring glass volumes. The result is a home of massive scale that feels remarkably intimate, where the “hidden” details—from the precision of the ceiling transitions to the infinity pool visually spilling into the valley floor—echo the meticulous care of a custom art gallery. Whether training in the state-of-the-art gym or watching the city lights from the expansive terraces, the experience is one of total immersion in the desert landscape.

RISMedia spoke with Chris Morrison, RETSY | Forbes Global Properties founding partner, to learn more about the rarity of this specific hillside lot, the intentionality behind the Andrews-Wright collaboration and how a home of this magnitude remains a comfortable, livable sanctuary.

Paige Brown: What makes this a Great Space?

Chris Morrison: What makes this property special is how rare the setting is. It’s very difficult to find a 1.8-acre lot on Camelback that’s elevated, has no power lines and still gives you unobstructed views in every direction. When you combine that with a home that was designed specifically for this lot, not forced onto it, it creates something that feels intentional from the moment you arrive. It isn’t just a beautiful home; it’s a property that couldn’t be easily replicated.

PB: This estate was a collaboration between architect Stratton Andrews and interior designer Holly Wright. How does their combined vision elevate the modern desert aesthetic of this property?

CM: Stratton did an incredible job designing a home that feels like it belongs on the mountain instead of sitting on top of it. The architecture is clean and modern, but it’s grounded. Holly brought in warmth through material selection, scale and layering so it never feels cold. The balance between the two is what makes it work so well. It has the presence of modern architecture, but the comfort of a home you actually want to live in.

PB: Positioned on the north side of Camelback Mountain, the home features incredible 180-degree views. How did the architectural design prioritize these vistas while maintaining privacy on such a prominent hillside?

CM: The design takes advantage of the natural grade of the lot. The home is positioned to open up toward the views, while the approach and entry are more protected and private. From the main living areas, everything is oriented outward toward the valley, but you never feel exposed. It’s a very thoughtful layout that gives you the views you want without sacrificing privacy.

PB: The property’s lower level includes lifestyle amenities like a golf simulator, private gallery and a gym. Was there a specific type of buyer in mind when designing these high-end entertainment spaces?

CM: It was designed for someone who wants the full experience at home. Today’s luxury buyer isn’t just looking for square footage; they’re looking for lifestyle. The lower level gives you flexibility. It can be a place to entertain, train or unwind. The golf simulator, gym and gallery spaces were all designed to feel intentional, not like afterthoughts.

PB: We often see a seamless indoor-outdoor flow in luxury listings, but how do the infinity-edge pool and expansive terraces maintain a literal connection to the surrounding desert preserve?

CM: The indoor and outdoor spaces were designed to feel like one continuous experience. The main living areas open directly to the terraces and pool, and because of the elevation, the edge of the pool visually blends into the valley. It makes you feel like you’re part of the landscape, not just looking at it.

PB: For a property at this price point, what is one hidden detail or smart-home integration that truly defines the home’s ultra-luxury status?

CM: A lot of that comes down to material selection and scale. There’s a mix of natural stone, wood and softer textures that bring warmth into the space. Ceiling details, lighting and transitions between rooms were all carefully thought out so it never feels overwhelming. Even though it’s a large home, it still feels comfortable and livable.

For more information, please visit https://morrisonteam.com.