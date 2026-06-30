Above, from left, Creig Northrop, Chip Murphy, Kymber Lovett-Menkiti and Eric Elfman

While most believe the real estate agent exodus is ultimately a good thing for the industry, what does it mean for brokers when it comes to recruiting and retention strategies?

In an upcoming session at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, being held Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Fairmont Georgetown in Washington, D.C., a panel of brokerage leaders will share how they’re redefining their value proposition and shaking up their approach to attracting—and keeping—top agents.

Click here to register now.

The session, titled “The Shrinking Agent Population: How It’s Changing Recruiting and Retention Strategies,” will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 4:30-5 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom and will feature four industry leaders as panelists for the discussion:

Creig Northrop, CEO and founder | Realtor®, Northrop Realty

Chip Murphy, executive vice president, Michael Saunders & Company

Eric Elfman, CEO, MoxiWorks

Kymber Lovett-Menkiti, CEO, Keller Williams Capital Properties and Catalyst Partners

RISMedia’s 38th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead.

Register here!