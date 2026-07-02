Trish Nicely

Broker/Owner

JPAR® Real Estate Professionals

Hughesville, Maryland

https://www.jparprofessionals.com

Region served: Maryland and the D.C. metro area

Years in real estate: 27

Number of offices: 3

Number of agents: 47

Favorite part of your job: Watching agents grow

In an era of technological evolution, and with the rise of AI, how are you using technology to better serve your agents?

By having everything online and in the cloud as I have agents I don’t see very often because they’re out working in the field. Before COVID, when I was managing an office, about a third of the agents had offices in the building. But since then, everyone has started working from home or even from their cars—and agents are much more productive now that they have access to the cloud, AI and all the online stuff. That said, we still prioritize hands-on camaraderie and a collaborative culture, but agents value the flexibility of not having to come into the office. At this point, the office is more like a treat.

Your bio highlights your commitment to agent development and your role as a Jared James coach. In your experience, what are the most effective ways to reach agents?

When I first bring agents on, I schedule a one-on-one game planning meeting with them. I start by understanding their “why,” because when things get tough, that’s what we come back to. From there, we go through their goals and what they need from me. What’s interesting is that they’ll often tell me something, but in the back of my mind I’m thinking, “Okay, but you also need X, Y and Z.” Having that initial one-on-one, game plan meeting with them helps set the tone.

You also mention a passion for helping professionals succeed without sacrificing their personal lives. Can you break down some of the tips you coach agents on in order to achieve this?

Most people have things in their personal lives they don’t want to give up, and I don’t think they should, because that’s a very fast way to burn out. I’ve been there and done that, so a lot of my training comes from personal experience. I love the job, and I love to work, but I’ve been burnt out before.

One of the first questions I ask agents in our initial game plan meeting is, “How’s your time management?” Time management is very important, so we talk a lot about that. My coach actually taught me about a tool called a “brain dump,” which offers agents who have a lot going on a way to unload.

When I see someone getting overwhelmed, I tell them to sit down and dump everything out of their brain onto a piece of paper before going back and prioritizing what needs to be done right now, what can be put off until later and what needs to be broken down.

There are different ways to handle your time, but at the end of the day, it’s less about time management and more about self-management. Setting priorities early and working with your time is very important.

As we continue through 2026, what are you most looking forward to in your respective markets?

We’re definitely seeing an uptick, though I wouldn’t call it a boom—and in a market like this, the professionals are going to rise to the top. Professionalism is huge to me, which is why it’s in the name: JPAR Professionals. For most people, buying or selling a home is the biggest financial investment they’ll ever make, and you can’t be unprofessional. The agents who treat this like a real business and handle it professionally are going to keep getting busier. The ones that fly by the seat of their pants may still do okay, but they’re going to continue to struggle. The professionals are the cream of the crop, and they’re going to rise to the top.

What ultimately attracted you to JPAR?

I chose the JPAR franchise because of its collaborative feel. When I was evaluating franchises, I looked at everything—I had calls and meetings with everybody. But what stood out to me about JPAR was the ability to connect with broker/owners across the country. When someone in another state says their market is slowing down, I’m paying attention to what they’re doing, what they’re telling their agents and what strategies they’re using so that if those trends reach my market, I’m prepared. Likewise, if their market is booming, I want to understand when they saw the shift and how they prepared for it. Having access to these professionals is huge.

For more information, visit https://www.jpar.com.