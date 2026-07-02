Following the announcement earlier this month that Google went national with its initiative to embed HouseCanary-powered listings into its search portal, many questions have arisen about what it all means for the residential real estate industry.

With the industry re-organizing around the flow of listings, brokerages and MLSs are demanding greater control and remuneration for their data, and agents want to know, among many other questions, how this new program aligns—or clashes—with long-standing IDX principles and reciprocal data-sharing agreements.

In an upcoming Industry Briefing, HouseCanary CEO Chris Rediger speaks one-on-one with RISMedia Founder and CEO John Featherston to clarify misperceptions, explain the mechanics of the integration, and discuss how Google intends to compete for customer (and agent) eyeballs.

Click here to register today.

Questions will cover:



How the integration into Google’s “Enhanced” Local Service Ads program is changing the homebuyer journey and what it means for individual agents

How Google plans to resolve consumer friction points that traditional portals cannot

How HouseCanary (and Google) believe the homebuyer experience will evolve over the next one to three years

How the partnership addresses agent anxieties regarding lead diversion and regulatory scrutiny

Whether the tech super-giant aims to disrupt Zillow’s market dominance

The top operational concerns agents are expressing about search-level listing usage

How HouseCanary is navigating partnerships across a fractured MLS landscape with diverse governance structures

Whether you are an agent, broker/owner, agent or an industry stakeholder, you’ll walk away with critical insights into the future of data integrity, listing syndication and structural control.

Click here to register today.