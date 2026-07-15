Above, from left, Jemila Winsey, Rebecca Thomson, Jillian Young, Jim Roberts and Sarah Drennan

Tough market conditions have forced many brokerage operators to tighten their belts and make some tough cuts. Unfortunately, many coaching and training programs have landed on the chopping block, yet agents need professional development more than ever as the industry evolves at a rapid pace alongside consumer needs.

In an upcoming session at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, being held Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Fairmont Georgetown in Washington, D.C., brokers will share their tried-and-true strategies for educating and guiding agents while still minding the budget.

Click here to register now.

The session, titled, “How to Train Agents, Efficiently and Cost Effectively,” will take place on Friday, Oct. 2 from 10:55-11:25 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom and will feature five industry leaders as panelists for the discussion:

Jemila Winsey, CEO, The Legacy Collective – a REAL Broker Partner

Rebecca Thomson, National Vice President, Coldwell Banker Realty

Jillian Young, President, Premiere Plus Realty

Jim Roberts, Founder & Broker/Owner, WNY Metro Roberts Realty

Sarah Drennan, President and Broker Associate, Terrie O’Connor REALTORS®

RISMedia’s 38th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead.

Register here!