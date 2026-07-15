Showami, a pay-per-showing service, has announced its partnership and integration with Lofty, allowing agents who use Lofty’s CRM to request and track showings through their connected account.

Lofty notes its users can now find Showami in the Lofty Marketplace and connect their Showami account directly. Once connected, agents are able to launch the Showami platform from inside their Lofty dashboard. Showing requests made through the integration are tracked and logged, allowing agents to maintain a complete picture of showing activity alongside their lead and client data within Lofty’s lead portal, a release noted.

“Our goal has always been to help agents stay responsive, protect their time and grow their business more efficiently,” said Matt Kuchar, CEO of Showami. “Integrating directly with Lofty’s platform makes it even easier for agents to access reliable showing coverage within the tools they already use every day.”

“We’re excited for Lofty customers to be able to access Showami directly through our platform,” said Andrew Wild, VP of Growth at Lofty. “Showami creates a major efficiency opportunity for users who want to accelerate their business and respond faster to client demand. The ability for a listing agent or buyer’s agent to instantly connect with a qualified showing agent, almost like an ‘Uber for showings,’ gives agents a faster, more flexible way to serve buyers and sellers in any market.”

For more information, visit lofty.com.