Above: Rob Wolf.

You may have heard Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu described as “the gentle art.” A more accurate description is involuntary yoga—or the art of folding clothes while people are still wearing them! I started my Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu journey later in life. I’m the oldest person in my gym by over 20 years. But that’s the beauty of jiu-jitsu: even older, smaller competitors are able to compete if they learn the fundamental concepts of leverage, timing, position and patience. Here are some of the lessons I’ve learned in Jiu-Jitsu that apply perfectly to the world of real estate.

Lesson One: Size matters—but not if you know what you’re doing

One of the first things you learn in jiu-jitsu is that a smaller opponent can handle a much larger one—with the right experience and skill. Size still matters. A much bigger, stronger opponent has real physical advantages. But size stops being decisive the moment the smaller person knows what they’re doing.

Residential real estate is having its own version of that lesson right now. There has been a tremendous amount of consolidation. The new mega-brokerages have size, and they’re not shy about using it. But size only wins automatically against an unskilled opponent. The successful independent and mid-size firms aren’t the ones trying to match that size dollar for dollar. They’re the ones who make sure they have the right tools, skills and strategies. They need the same kind of financial intelligence and tech tools the biggest players are building in-house. The smaller brokerages need to know their numbers, their value and understand how to leverage that information. Those tools are available today—so take the time to learn about AI and the latest tech tools (I talked about this in my last article; read it here). That’s exactly why we built FIJIapp.com. It’s like having a financial black belt.

Lesson Two: You have to learn how to lose

Fewer than 1% of people who try Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu get to black belt. When you start Jiu-Jitsu, you lose. A lot. In my first couple of years, I got tapped out every day. But I didn’t quit. I wanted to learn. Instead of fighting harder, I learned how to fight smarter.

That’s the lesson: you have to lose enough to see a pattern, and then you have to learn. If you ignore what a loss is telling you and keep doing the same thing—same reaction, same failed escape—you don’t just fail to improve, you get comfortable failing. Failing becomes resignation.

Running a brokerage is even harder than learning Jiu-Jitsu (I’ve done both). You will lose agents. It can hurt. You will lose listings. A marketing push will flop, a hire won’t work out, a strategy that looked smart on paper will fall apart in practice. It might sting. But that is not the real risk. The real risk is running the same failed strategy again because it’s familiar, instead of sitting with the loss long enough to understand what it actually taught you. The owners who improve year over year are the ones who are disciplined about studying their failures instead of flinching away from them — or worse, just repeating them.

Lesson Three: You can’t telegraph your next move

One of the key lessons in Jiu-Jitsu is that you can’t telegraph moves. If your opponent knows what you’re about to do, you’re easy prey. Really good practitioners go a step further and even fake their next move, so their opponent commits to defending against something that isn’t coming, while the real attack lands somewhere else.

There’s a direct analogy in residential real estate, and it shows up most clearly when an owner decides to exit. If you want to sell your brokerage, you can’t tell anybody it’s for sale. If word of a sale gets out, you risk losing agents and value. You have to be able to find a buyer quietly and anonymously, the same way you’d set up a submission your opponent never sees coming.

This is exactly the problem FIJI Marketplace was built to solve. It’s an anonymous, patented reverse-marketplace model where buyers find sellers instead of the other way around—so a brokerage seller can quietly find interested buyers in a safe environment.

I’m not a great athlete, and I wasn’t a fast learner on the mat. It took time, and at an age when most people have stopped trying new things, I learned that leverage, timing, speed and patience can beat size and strength—in Jiu-Jitsu, and in business.

For more information, visit http://fijiapp.com/.