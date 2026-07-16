Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Realty Connect has announced a merger with Exceed Realty in Pennsylvania. The agreement follows the company’s recent merger of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Dream Properties in Long Island, New York with Realty Connect USA.

The combined company now consists of nearly 1,200 affiliated real estate professionals across 25 offices and a footprint stretching from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to Westhampton, New York, a release noted.

Exceed Realty was founded in 2019 by Robert Sulecki, who will serve as the brokerage’s head of growth and operations in Pennsylvania. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Realty Connect is led by co-owners Albert Faiola and Frank Stimolski. COO Steve Deans oversees the firm’s New Jersey operations, which includes nearly 100 affiliated agents who are dual licensed in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the release highlights.

“Joining forces with Robert gives the company a face and a foothold across the Delaware River and fortifies our presence in the East Penn market as we move forward on our westward expansion to Harrisburg and increase our market share in Philadelphia,” said Stimiloski.

“Agents are excited about gaining more resources, support, tools, learning opportunities, marketing and brand support without losing the local culture and relationships they value,” said Sulecki.

The company notes that affiliated agents have access to business-building resources through Be Better University®, specialized programs including the TrendmakerSM Accreditation course, and a luxury marketing platform, the Distinctive Collection by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate®.

For more information, visit bhgrc.com.