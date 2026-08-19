REMAX Fine Properties has announced that Don Matheson, founder of The Matheson Team, has been awarded the REMAX Paramount of Excellence Award.

According to a release, the Paramount of Excellence Award recognizes REMAX Realtors® who have devoted 30 years to the REMAX network while achieving the milestone of $30 million in career commissions. Matheson is among just 16 REMAX associates nationwide to receive this recognition, the company noted.

“I’m really humbled. This really means a lot to me,” said Matheson. “I’ve been very proud of the brand from day one. The brand has meant a lot to me and given me a lot.”

With more than 49 years of real estate experience spanning both Canada and the Scottsdale and Phoenix markets, REMAX notes Matheson has established himself as one of the industry’s most accomplished professionals. Since relocating from Canada to Arizona in 1995, Matheson and his wife, Jenny, have helped clients buy and sell more than 3,200 homes, building a reputation for exceptional service and long-term client relationships.

“Congratulations on 30 years of service, 30 years of loyalty, 30 years of excellence and 30 years of dedication,” said Erik Carlson, CEO of RE/MAX. “On behalf of the entire REMAX network and all of us at headquarters, congratulations. We really appreciate all that you do in support of the REMAX network. You are an icon for all of those around you.”

“Don’s career is the definition of what this award represents,” said Greg Remmers, designated broker and COO of REMAX Fine Properties. “For decades, he has combined elite performance with professionalism, integrity and a genuine commitment to helping people achieve their real estate goals. He has built an extraordinary business, earned the trust of thousands of clients and become a respected leader both within REMAX and across our industry. We couldn’t be more proud to see him recognized with one of the organization’s highest honors.”

Matheson continues to lead a team of seven real estate professionals focused on delivering a best-in-class client experience throughout the region, the company says. The Matheson Team has been recognized as the No. 1 REMAX team in Arizona for 2025, No. 6 REMAX team in the United States for 2025 and No. 9 REMAX team worldwide for 2025.

For more information, visit https://www.fineprop.com/.