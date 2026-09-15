Above, from left, Eric Fite, Adrian Provost, Lori Muller, Jack Markham, Marisela Harper



As residential real estate evolves, so do its leaders. In an upcoming session at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, attendees will meet just a few of the industry’s up-and-coming brokerage superstars, and learn how they’re leaving the old ways behind and taking an innovative new approach to success.

The event will take place Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Fairmont Georgetown in Washington, D.C.

Click here to register now.

The session, titled, “Next-Gen Leaders and the Future of Brokerage,” will take place on Friday, Oct. 2 at 9:50-10:20 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom and feature five industry leaders as panelists for the discussion:

Eric Fite, COO, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company

Marisela Harper, Broker/Owner, ClearView Realty

Adrian Provost, CEO, ONE Terminus & LEVEL

Lori Muller, President, Fathom Realty

Jack Markham, Chief Marketing Officer, Inside Real Estate

RISMedia’s 38th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead.

Register here!