Real estate software platform PropStream has announced the company will attend the Council of Multiple Listing Service’s (CMLS) Open House 2026, taking place Sept. 29-Oct 1 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to a release, Open House is a conference where the MLS community comes together to exchange ideas, tackle the industry’s most important challenges and explore the innovations shaping the future of real estate.

Through candid conversations, bold collaboration, and a shared commitment to a more accessible, efficient and transparent housing market, the event celebrates the vital role the MLS community plays in supporting a healthy real estate ecosystem.

Jessica Richardson, head of Industry Relations at PropStream, will attend to highlight how combining PropStream’s AI capabilities and comprehensive real estate platform with MLS access, creates a seamless, end-to-end solution.

To connect with the PropStream team during the event or schedule a meeting, reach out to partners@propstream.com.

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