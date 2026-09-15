loanDepot, Inc. has announced a marketing services agreement with HomeSmart, bringing loanDepot’s suite of lending products to HomeSmart’s nationwide network of over 25,000 real estate agents.

The lender said the move creates “an exceptional borrowing experience for both agents and their clients.”

“At loanDepot, we believe strong relationships create better outcomes for homebuyers,” said loanDepot President of Retail Lending Tom Fiddler. “HomeSmart’s agent network and customer-first approach align closely with our own values. By combining our lending expertise with HomeSmart’s real estate leadership, we’ll be able to deliver more financing options and a more seamless experience for buyers across the country.”

According to a release, in 2026 alone, evaluations from Bankrate, CNBC Select, TIME, USA TODAY, NerdWallet, Money, CBS News and Forbes Advisor have consistently recognized loanDepot among the best mortgage lenders in the country across multiple categories, including refinance loans, FHA loans, VA loans, home equity lending and lending for lower credit score borrowers.

The company says this recognition highlights loanDepot’s ability to deliver a reliable and accessible mortgage experience for first-time homebuyers, homeowners and underserved borrower segments—all while delivering a consistent, high-quality borrower experience.

“Our goal is to equip agents with the resources they need to best serve their clients,” said Carol Perry, HomeSmart’s chief business development officer. “loanDepot offers the reach, products and service capabilities we’re looking for in a lender. We believe this relationship will create meaningful value for both our agents and the consumers they serve.”

To learn more about what HomeSmart agents and clients can expect from loanDepot’s product offering, visit http://loandepot.com/homesmart/connect.