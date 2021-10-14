One of the most common questions I get asked by new real estate agents is: “What’s the best way to start promoting myself?”

Start With What You Have

Your asset is the brokerage you’re with, company track record and your skills. Then reach out to your sphere and work with other agents to get started.

Set Yourself Apart

People expect to see your experience, but what they don’t expect to see is your heart. Set yourself apart by creating a tagline that matches your commitment or core values. Two that we teach our Power Agent® members are: “We don’t close people, we coach people” and “We don’t sell people, we serve people.” There are all kinds of slogans and taglines you can come up with that show your heart’s desire for helping people.

The Elevator Pitch

There’s also power in having a great elevator pitch, which is where you outline everything you do in 10 seconds or less. You can word it like this: “I’ll never close you, only coach you. To do that, I find out what you are committed to, give advice and present you with options. I am licensed by the state to coach and help people get to their Next Level® in life.”

The Commitment Card

My son is a salesperson for a financial company, and he helps businesses get loans. While he’s only been with the company for a couple of months, he’s breaking all kinds of records and is about to hit senior salesperson. The reason for his success? He has the same philosophy we’re sharing here. It isn’t about making deals. It’s about serving, not selling.

In anticipation of this occasion, I got him business cards. On the back, I created a commitment statement: “My commitment is to find financing options for your company, so you have an influx of cash, and grow your business. I will do this with the utmost care and integrity.”

When he gives this card out, his commitment to potential clients is outlined right there for them to see. You can do the same. Create a commitment statement for your business cards that explains that you’re committed to helping those you meet buy or sell their home while serving their interests with integrity.

Good luck! Don’t forget that we’re here to help.

Darryl Davis has trained and coached more than 100,000 agents globally. He is the best-selling author of “How to Become a Power Agent® in Real Estate,” which tops Amazon’s charts for most-sold book to real estate agents. Davis hosts a weekly webinar to help agents succeed in changing times. Visit www.DarrylSpeaks.com/Online-Training.