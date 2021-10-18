Food particles and soap residue can build up in your dishwasher over time and cause the appliance to be less effective. When you remove dishes from the dishwasher, you may find that they still have food stuck to them or they may have spots or a layer of film. You may also smell an unpleasant odor emanating from the dishwasher.

Those are more than annoyances or cosmetic issues. They are signs that the dishwasher needs to be cleaned. If you don’t regularly clean your dishwasher, it can eventually break down, which can lead to expensive repair bills.

How to Clean the Dishwasher

When you’re ready to give the dishwasher a more thorough cleaning, start by pulling out the racks and utensil holder. You may be able to unscrew the dishwasher’s filter or you may need tools to remove it. If you aren’t sure how to remove the filter, check your owner’s manual or the manufacturer’s website. Mix together white distilled vinegar and warm water and let the pieces you removed from the dishwasher soak for a minimum of 30 minutes.

Wipe away any visible food particles and residue inside the dishwasher. Pay particular attention to corners and crevices. Use a toothbrush and toothpicks to get into tight spaces.

Clean the rubber seal on the dishwasher’s gasket. Scrub away any grime with a toothbrush, then wipe the gasket with a damp cloth or paper towel.

Place a bowl with a cup of white vinegar on the top dishwasher rack. Run the appliance on a hot water cycle, with nothing in it except the bowl of vinegar. That will remove any debris and grime that you missed. Be sure to put the filter back in the dishwasher before you run it to avoid damaging the appliance.

When the cycle has ended, remove the bowl and sprinkle baking soda on the bottom of the dishwasher’s interior. Then run a short cycle to get rid of any stains and odor.

Don’t use bleach inside your dishwasher. It’s particularly important to avoid using bleach if the inside of the dishwasher or any components are made of stainless steel.

Clean the dishwasher’s exterior with a product that’s recommended for the type of surface it has. Avoid abrasive cleaners and pads that can cause scratches.

Care for Your Dishwasher on a Regular Basis

Every time your dishwasher finishes a cycle, remove any food that’s left over. That will help you minimize the amount of buildup and prevent major problems.

Some dishwashers have a self-cleaning cycle that runs hotter and longer than a typical cycle. That can remove leftover food particles and kill bacteria. If your dishwasher has a sanitize cycle, run it once a month.