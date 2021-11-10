

Keeping your house clean and germ-free is a priority for most homeowners. Here are four items you should replace at regular intervals to prevent buildup of grime and germs.

Pillows

Dust mites, bacteria and even body oils and skin cells can build up in your pillow. Replace pillows annually or once every two years.

Shower Curtain Liners

Shower curtain liners collect scum and gunk. Opt for a thicker and sturdier liner and replace it every 6 months to a year.

Fire Extinguisher

Every home should have a fire extinguisher, but know that they have an expiration date. Be sure to replace your fire extinguisher before it expires.

Kitchen Sponges

Your sponge could be spreading more bacteria than you’d care to think about. They should be replaced every 2-8 weeks depending on how often you wash dishes by hand.