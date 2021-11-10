

Here’s how to create a well-designed front porch that will be sure to wow guests and become your own luxurious oasis.

Fireplace Focal Point

Incorporating a fireplace into your front porch design creates both a stunning focal point and a destination to warm up and unwind.

Indoor-Outdoor Inspired Living

Creating an outdoor living room means bringing in a beautiful rug, sofa and chairs, and filling the area with blooming flowers and lush greenery.

Private Sitting Space

You can create a private sitting area by strategically placing shrubs that act as a natural privacy screen.

Front Door Technology

Equipping your front porch with the latest home technology will give you insight as to who’s coming and going-even when you’re not home.

Delivery Drop-Off Station

In a world where nearly everything is available for immediate delivery, a valet closet can keep parcels secure until you’re able to retrieve them.