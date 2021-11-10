Here’s how to create a well-designed front porch that will be sure to wow guests and become your own luxurious oasis.
Fireplace Focal Point
Incorporating a fireplace into your front porch design creates both a stunning focal point and a destination to warm up and unwind.
Indoor-Outdoor Inspired Living
Creating an outdoor living room means bringing in a beautiful rug, sofa and chairs, and filling the area with blooming flowers and lush greenery.
Private Sitting Space
You can create a private sitting area by strategically placing shrubs that act as a natural privacy screen.
Front Door Technology
Equipping your front porch with the latest home technology will give you insight as to who’s coming and going-even when you’re not home.
Delivery Drop-Off Station
In a world where nearly everything is available for immediate delivery, a valet closet can keep parcels secure until you’re able to retrieve them.