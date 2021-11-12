Many agents turn to social media for real estate lead generation, and for good reason. More than 2 billion people in the world use social media, and a good bit of their purchasing decisions are being driven by what they see and learn there. But successfully connecting with potential real estate clients via social media can be challenging.

Follow these three tips to help you make the most of your social media lead generation strategy.

1. Own your domain name. Owning your own domain (i.e., JaneDoe.com) is an important first step on the road to successful real estate lead generation. Not only does it help raise your profile in search engines and on social media sites, but it increases your authority in the industry as a thought leader. Plus, it’s easier for people to remember—and it looks cleaner on a business card.

If your name is already owned by someone else, see if adding “realestate” or “realtor” to your name is a possibility (i.e., JaneDoeRealtor.com). Or you can establish yourself as the expert in your city (i.e., thestlouisrealtor.com or detroitrealtor.com). Just make sure your website URL is provided in the about sections of your social media channels so people can learn more about you when they find you on social media.

2. Take your social content to the next level. Seventy percent of your clients will forget you after just one year. That’s why you have to make them remember you. Even if they won’t be in the market again for a while, you can’t forget about them either. Word of mouth promotion is still the best way to land new real estate clients, and past clients will eventually know someone who needs a great agent. When that time comes, you want them to remember your name.

Provide your followers with content they actually want to read, including news about the neighborhood, DIY posts, home maintenance, etc. You’ll stay top of mind, and they’ll be more likely to refer you to friends and family.

3. Make it all about connections. When using social media for real estate lead generation, take the time to build connections. Identify the influencers in your area, whether that be a local public school system, newspaper or popular restaurant. Follow those influencers and share their content. When someone shares your content, remember to repay the favor. That’s how you gain exposure, followers and potential real estate leads.

Using social media as a tool for real estate lead generation can be tricky, but it offers a lot of potential. Use the above tactics to up your game and start generating solid leads through your social networks.

As part of the Colibri Real Estate family of premier education brands, McKissock Learning helps hundreds of thousands of real estate professionals each year achieve sustainable success throughout each stage of their career via continuing education and professional development courses.