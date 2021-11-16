Insects can cause serious damage, but there are ways to get rid of them and keep them from coming back.

Utilize Insect-Repelling Products

Use a pet- and kid-safe insecticide inside the shed to get rid of any insects that are currently there.

Apply it around the perimeter of the structure to keep other bugs from being drawn to it.

Create an Unappealing Environment for Insects

Make sure pet food, grass seed or any other source of food is in a sealed container.

Insects prefer areas that are dark. Install lights in and around the shed.

Clear the Area

Remove any brush near the shed and trim any nearby tree branches.

Don’t store firewood close to the structure.

Keep Moisture Out

Remove any puddles of water from inside the shed and check the roof and walls for damaged areas where water can leak in.

Make any necessary roof repairs and use caulk and weather stripping to seal gaps in the walls and areas around windows.