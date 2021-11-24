Above: Thonon-les-Bains



Established in 2015 and located along the French shores of Lake Geneva, the team at Leman Property continues to raise the bar with their steadfast commitment to putting people first. Dedicated to working hand-in-hand, sharing the same objectives, values, professionalism and convictions, the team works together to bring their clients’ dreams to life. Here, Co-Founder Loïc Daly takes us inside the picturesque real estate market.

Please describe your current housing market.

Loïc Daly: The price of homes in our market is currently rising, while holding fairly stable for apartments. That said, the average home price in our market is between 550,000 – 600,000 euros (approx. $644,415 – 702,993 USD). We’re also seeing a lot of demand for housing, with houses selling after one or two showings.

Tell us about the types of properties in your market and which are most popular.

LD: While we work with clients to buy and sell single-family homes, condos and townhomes in urban, suburban and rural environments, single-family homes located in suburban areas are the most popular type of property in our market. Our customers want privacy, space and comfort while being 15 to 20 minutes from the city center.

What home features or amenities are popular with your buyers?

LD: We’re located in an area that sits in between Lake Geneva and the French Alps, so our customers are always looking for a spot that will provide the best panoramic view. The sunsets on Lake Geneva are breathtaking, as the sky sets fire to the water with tints of red, orange, purple and pink. And our mountains are majestic. We are lucky to witness a living postcard every day.

What are some of the most important trends in your market?

LD: One of the biggest trends we’re experiencing is more and more clients leaving big cities and coming to enjoy nature for a change of pace. Whether they’re retired or working professionals coming to take advantage of Switzerland’s economic appeal, the trend today is toward urban exodus, which is beneficial to us.

What are your biggest challenges and opportunities for growth?

LD: Our biggest challenge is to differentiate ourselves from the competition. Our region is attractive, and there are many of us in the space. Standing out will make the difference as far as remaining essential. We’re constantly looking for new services and new ways of approaching things in order to be pioneers, and we know we’re on the right track when we see other companies borrow our ideas.

Are you seeing much foreign investment—and, if so, from which countries?

LD: Most of our overseas buyers are from England, Russia and the Middle East. With Brexit, British investors have taken a step back and are being more cautious when it comes to buying second homes in the mountains (mainly for skiing). For other nationalities, it was the pandemic above all that slowed things down. We’re waiting for things to return to normal in order to see what the consequences will be on our foreign customers.

What advice do you have for foreign buyers interested in buying in your area?

LD: Our market isn’t extremely large, but it’s very heterogeneous in terms of price. In fact, in less than two kilometers, prices can double or even triple. Our advice to buyers who may be interested in purchasing a property in the area is to come and scout out a variety of locations. We want to ensure that buyers don’t get trapped in the most popular places, but rather, work with a local real estate professional who can help them discover places that have been spared by the rise in prices.

What do you love most about living in your area?

LD: One of the things I love most about this area is the combination between nature and modern comfort. Within the span of a few minutes, it’s possible to escape to either the mountains or the water. Whether you’re passionate about skiing, cycling, hiking, windsurfing or sailing, there’s always something to enjoy.

How does being part of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) help advance your business?

LD: With regard to our personal philosophy, LeadingRE shares this vision of outreach through service. We’re local experts, and LeadingRE allows us to meet our peers around the globe so that the services provided to our clients have no limits.

For more information, please visit www.leman-property.com.