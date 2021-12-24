Everyone has the occasional bad day at work. But if your bad days are getting more frequent, ask yourself the following questions to figure out how you can make every day of your real estate career more enjoyable and rewarding:

1. How flexible are your hours?

Real estate agents consistently rank flexible hours as a reason they love their jobs. However, if your “flexible” hours mean you’re working nights and weekends, set some boundaries around your time so you can enjoy more family time or personal interests.

2. Do you feel like you help people each day?

Knowing you’re participating in the biggest financial decision your clients might ever make can be incredibly rewarding, but it can be easy to lose sight of this with the day-to-day hustle and bustle. Consider starting an “encouragement file” where you save positive feedback to review on the bad days. Schedule a coffee meetup with past clients to hear how much they love their home. It will remind you how valued—and valuable—you are.

3. Are there more ways to share your talents?

The skills you’ve developed as an agent can be put to work helping your community. Sit on the advisory board of your favorite charity, sharing your expertise on property acquisitions and management. By serving others, you’ll grow more enthusiastic.

4. Do you earn enough?

The amount of money agents earn can have a significant impact on their feelings about their careers. If you don’t think you’re earning enough, some continuing education could help update you on emerging trends and best practices.

5. Do you control your business?

If your broker is exercising too much control without giving anything back, it might be time to reevaluate the brokerage relationship. Look for a brokerage that sets you up to achieve big goals and knows that putting you at the center of their business model is good for both of you.

6. Are you managing your time?

Poor time management could mean you’re working longer hours and getting less done. Explore strategies like time-blocking and take advantage of productivity apps to help you do more with your valuable time.

7. Is there another niche where you’re better suited?

Interests change over time, and the niche you started out in might not be the best fit now. Check out certifications and designations around your new niche and find a mentor who can help you create a roadmap for transitioning to your new market segment.

A dip in your enthusiasm doesn’t have to signal the end of your real estate career. It could be the beginning of a new, more rewarding one.

