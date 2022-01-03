These six creative play spaces throughout your home will be a wonder for kids of all ages.

Indoor Climbing Wall

Installing an indoor climbing wall in your basement or playroom will challenge your child, plus it is a great way to burn energy.

Swings

Whether it’s a swing bed on which to lounge and play, a swing chair to curl up and read books, or a traditional swing, this fun feature will provide hours of entertainment.

Indoor Monkey Bars

A set of monkey bars will test your child’s mental and physical strength and keep them continuously challenged.

Custom Playhouse

A playhouse is the perfect backdrop for dreams and adventures. Treating this playhouse as an extension of your home design will create an escape for both you and your child.

Sports Courts

For the sports-loving child, installing a sports court at home will serve as the backdrop for countless pick-up games and practice rounds.

Art Corner

If your child prefers art projects over adventure-seeking, creating a dedicated art space will encourage their creativity to flow.