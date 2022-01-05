Color has the power to change the feeling of a room—and it can often be accomplished by repainting the space. Here are a few different color applications that can help elevate your home.

Dark Trim and Light Walls

Typically, rooms have color on the walls and the trim is painted white. Reversing this color application can bring a designer-inspired look to the space.

Dark Ceiling and Light Walls

Painting a ceiling, also known as the fifth wall, a deep, rich color can create a cozy effect and provide interest when looking above.

Tonal Effect

Using the same color from the baseboards to the ceiling envelops the room in color and makes a smaller room appear larger.

Create a Jewel Box

A jewel box effect can be accomplished by wallpapering the ceiling and painting the walls and trim a saturated, complementary color.

Lacquered Paint

A lacquered finish will create a lasting first impression when guests enter your home.