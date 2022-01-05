Here are six little-known secrets of the luxury home-buying process.

Work With a Luxury Broker

A luxury broker will be familiar with the area, up to speed on the latest trends, able to identify potential issues in properties and will know if a property is worth its listing price.

Have a Knowledgeable Team in Place

Making sure your financial advisor is involved in your purchase decision will ensure you’re making an intelligent investment.

Exercise Patience

Because of limited inventory, it can take longer to find the property that is a perfect match for your specifications.

Know the Neighborhood

Familiarizing yourself with the neighborhood and its future plans is an important part of the luxury home-buying process.

Don’t Discount Properties Based on Photos

If you don’t fall in love with a property simply based on photos, it’s still worth an in-person visit to see the home.

Have Proof of Funds

It’s important that you have the documentation to prove that you have the funds before making an offer. You may even need this prior to viewing the property.