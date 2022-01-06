Drinking enough water throughout the day is the key to increased energy, better focus, clearer skin, and an endless list of health benefits. So why do we have such a hard time staying hydrated? Follow these five easy tips and tricks to help you fill your cup and feel your best!

Set a Goal

Set an attainable goal for how much water you want to drink throughout the day. According to the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine, the average male should be drinking 125 ounces of water per day and the average female should consume 91 ounces of water per day.

While each body is unique in its needs, these averages are a great goal to strive for. Calculate how many water bottles/glasses you need to drink throughout your day to make it happen!

Drink Water With Your Breakfast

We all love a nice warm cup of coffee or tea to wake us up in the morning, but our bodies need more to truly start the day off right. Accompany your morning cup with a glass of water to help get you energized and hydrated for your long day ahead.

Carry a Water Bottle With You

It’s easy to forget to drink water if you don’t have it readily available. Find a water bottle option that works well with your lifestyle and bring it with you throughout the day. Having a physical reminder to hydrate will help keep you on track.

Late Afternoon Check In

Check in with yourself around 5 p.m. How much water have you drunk? If you’re falling behind on your goal, take a quick swig and get yourself back on track.

Order Water at Meals

While soft drinks and cocktails are always a fun addition to a meal out, it’s important to also order a glass of water with every meal. That way you can hydrate while you eat!