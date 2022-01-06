Looking for a way to make your baked goods stand out among the crowd? This delicious recipe is the perfect way to add a special homemade touch to any dessert you make. Top cookies, cakes, cinnamon rolls, and loaves with this delectably creamy made-from-scratch frosting to make your sweet treats absolutely irresistible.

Ingredients

3 cups powdered sugar

1/2 cup softened unsalted butter

8 oz cream cheese

1/8 tsp vanilla extract

Optional: Almond extract

*Note: Cream cheese should be the type that is purchased in block form. Be sure not to use whipped cream cheese or cream cheese spread.

Let’s Get Baking:

Step One: Place softened butter and cream cheese in a medium sized mixing bowl. Using a hand mixer, beat the butter and cream cheese until fully combined. The mixture should be smooth and creamy.

Step Two: Slowly incorporate powdered sugar, by making 1/4 cup size additions. Using the hand mixer on low speed, mix until fully combined. Adding too much sugar at a time could result in an unnecessary powdery mess. Repeat until all the powdered sugar has been added to the frosting.

Step Three: Mix in vanilla extract. Add almond extract to taste. The final product should be thick enough to hold shape, but smooth enough to easily spread. Add more powdered sugar to thicken the frosting and some milk or heavy cream to thin it out. Serve immediately or store in the fridge in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

Bonus:

Give your cream cheese frosting a seasonal twist. Easily adapt this recipe in accordance with the occasion and time of year! Autumn winds blowing through the colorful changing leaves? Incorporate 1/4 cup of pumpkin puree for a fun fall flavor. Sleigh bells ringing? Replace almond extract with peppermint extract.