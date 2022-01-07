The new year means a fresh start. For some, that means setting goals and getting after them. For others, it may mean shifting something in their life to achieve success. The first 100 days of any new undertaking are vital to the outcome. This time sets the tone and lays the all-important groundwork for the future success or failure of a venture. The great news is that whether you’re new to the industry or trying to rework your current approach to real estate, it only takes 100 days to get on track. Here’s what to focus on so that you can establish an unshakeable foundation for your career.

Database

If you want to build a strong business, you must build solid, long-lasting relationships. To begin, tap into your own sphere of influence. Who do you already know and enjoy working with? Create a database of these relationships and then work to strengthen these bonds. When you prove your integrity and professionalism to this core group, they will begin to refer you to others.

Lead Generation System

If you consistently go the extra mile to exceed the expectations of those in your core group, they will become eager to refer you to their own circles of influence. By adopting this relational approach, you will create a steady stream of high-quality referrals.

Time Management Plan

If you’re not careful with how you spend your time, you can become undisciplined very quickly. To reach your goals and achieve all you’re capable of, implement a solid schedule and system to leverage your time, money and energy.

Financial Plan

Your finances can never be left to chance. To ensure you meet all your obligations, you need to put a rock-solid financial strategy in place. Money mistakes might be easy to make, but they can be very costly to rectify, so you must be organized and vigilant.

Skills for Working With Buyers and Sellers

The best agents are the ones who stand out for delivering exceptional customer service. Doing this consistently and at the highest levels requires expert training. You need the sharpest skills if you want to exceed the needs of buyers and sellers.

In real estate, the first 100 days are vital to success. If you don’t have a set structure in place from the get-go, you can quickly lose your way and never gain the momentum you need to succeed. The right training can change all this. 100 Days to Greatness® is the most comprehensive, step-by-step training program ever created for the real estate industry. If you want to be guided through proven systems to launch a career in real estate and be successful in just 100 days, sign up today.

Brian Buffini is the founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, the largest training and coaching company in North America. Based in Carlsbad, California, Buffini & Company has trained more than 3 million business professionals in 41 countries and has coached more than 25,000 business people.