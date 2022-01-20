As the consumer shopping season wound down in December, real estate demand remained high amidst staggeringly low inventory. Zillow’s latest market report showed housing inventory is down 40.5% versus December 2019—just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The low-inventory pressure is having a clear and direct impact on home prices, which are continuing to accelerate. The report revealed an annual, record-breaking home value increase of 19.6% in 2021 versus the previous year. Further, rents increased 15.7% during the same period to an $1,855/month average.



Additional findings:

The Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) rose 1.4% in December from November, to $320,662.

Monthly home value growth accelerated from November to December in 35 of the nation’s 50 largest metro markets.

Among the nation’s 50 largest markets, the slowest monthly growth in December were in Milwaukee (0.2%), Buffalo (0.4%), New York (0.6%), Hartford (0.6%) and Sacramento (0.6%).

The fastest growth was in Nashville (2.8%), Atlanta (2.4%) and Austin (2.2%).

Inventory bottomed out by 11.1% to a new record low of about 923,000 homes nationwide.

Inventory was down in December from November in at least 49 of the nation’s 50 largest metros (monthly data for Nashville is unavailable), and was down year-over-year in 47 of the 48 largest metros, where data is available.

The largest annual inventory declines among the largest 50 markets were in Miami (-48.0%), Denver (-40.3%) and Raleigh (-39.2%).

Bucking the Inventory trend, however, was Austin, which was up 14.6% YoY.

The takeaway:

According to forecasting, home sales will continue their growth in 2022 to the highest levels in 17 years. Likewise, home values will continue to increase by an estimated 14.3% annual rate, per the Zillow report. With an expected 6.6 million existing home sales in 2022 (up 7% versus 2021), real estate professionals should expect another banner year.