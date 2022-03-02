With the recent rollout of new proprietary technologies, and more planned second and third quarters this year, EXIT Realty Corp. International’s new platforms aim to provide real estate professionals with both professional success and work-life balance, the company stated.

“EXIT is all about the human element. Our philosophy is to build our own technology designed to serve the people behind the device and behind the transaction,” said EXIT Realty co-chair, Tami Bonnell.

EXIT recently reached the midpoint of its five-year framework plan, an array of integrated technologies designed to enhance growth, the company stated. Recently, EXIT completed the rollout of its enhanced EXIT Agent/Office Websites, a fully branded and automated system that requires no configuration and can integrate any real estate professional’s existing web domain name.

That followed the launch of EXIT Edge, a single-point-of-entry system that gathers and integrates data from the Multiple Listing Service to provide EXIT with faster and more accurate market forecasting.

Later this year, EXIT expects to launch two more pieces of the framework, intended to improve agents’ efficiency and to better connect partners. “We build effective technology,” said John Packes, EXIT’s chief technology officer. “The goal of effective technology is to create the highest return on tech minutes invested. We want our people to be able to spend as little time as possible using our technology to get the maximum reward.”

EXIT pairs its investment in technology with an investment in people, creating a position solely to oversee training and education on its technology, the company stated. Annette Anthony, the company’s VP of technology engagement, heads a team that responds to individual needs at the brokerage level and ensure that all users are comfortable with the technology on their own devices before engaging with their clients.

“Technology and data should help, not hinder, talented agents and brokers,” Bonnell said. “That’s why we create the tools real estate professionals need to be at the top of their game, and we ensure that our people are competent and comfortable with those tools.”

To learn more visit https://exitrealty.com.