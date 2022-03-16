Here are some go-to designer tips to seamlessly blend wood tones throughout your home.

Select a Dominant Tone

The dominant wood tone should be the largest surface area, such as dining room floors, living room entertainment center or kitchen cabinets.

Coordinate the Undertones

To ensure a cohesive look and feel, choose complementary wood with undertones in the same family as the dominant tone.

Use Repetition

To create a cohesive look that is visually interesting, incorporate each wood tone in at least two ways.

Contrast Furniture and Flooring

In a room with wood floors and furniture, selecting different color woods with the same undertones will create a visual break.

Soften Space With a Rug

You can break up the wood-on-wood look by adding an appropriately sized rug to the space to provide a visual pause.

Accentuate With an Accent Color

Accent colors or repetitive patterns can tie the space together with upholstery, curtains, throw pillows, lampshades and more.