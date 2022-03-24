Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group has announced a partnership with Eureka, California-based Ming Tree Realtors. According to the company, the move creates a 250-mile contiguous service area spanning five counties from San Francisco to the Oregon border. The combined organization now consists of 12 offices and more than 180 affiliated sales associates, serving Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Lake and Humboldt counties.

Last year, their combined success included 1,081 transaction sides equating to more than $510 million in sales volume in 2021. This partnership will grow the company by approximately 25%, according to a release.

Randy Coffman will remain president and Gerry Snedaker, broker/partner, of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group, which joined the BHGRE® brand in 2015.

Ming Tree general manager Larry Doss will lead the Humboldt County operations with a focus on residential, land, ranch, commercial and investment properties in Northwest California, the company stated.

“Our expanded service area will generate tremendous in-house referral corridors to connect buyers and sellers, who will also benefit from world-renowned Better Homes & Gardens lifestyle resources,” Coffman said.

“As a family-owned business with deep roots in the community, retaining our identity while gaining access to world-class tools, service and support is a win-win that will help realize greater efficiencies for our agents and our clients,” added Doss. “I am honored to join forces with Randy and his leadership team under the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand, which will serve to further differentiate us in our market.”

For more information, visit https://www.winecountrygroup.com/.