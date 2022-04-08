In sales, talent is everything. This was the Corcoran Group’s perspective when it hired Jason Zeller, previously a member of the Wilder Team at Compass. Along with Zeller, the company also onboarded his associate Joseph Marcus and assistant David Chikovani.

At Corcoran, Zeller will launch the JZ Team, based out of the firm’s Westside Columbus office.; This office will be led by Senior Managing Director, Eric Hamm, and Managing Director, Kimberly Pickard.

“We are so pleased to bring Jason and his new team to Corcoran,” said Hamm. “He provides best-in-class service to his clients, and we look forward to helping his team achieve even higher levels of success with the strength of the Corcoran brand behind him.”

“I had the pleasure of working with Jason when we were both at CitiHabitats.” said Packard, “I am excited to work with him again as he takes the next step in his career by launching The JZ Team.”

“Now more than ever, I want to grow my business, and I’m confident it’s more than possible with the support of Corcoran’s leadership behind me,” said Zeller. “I learned an incredible amount working on The Wilder Team for the last eight years, and with that experience driving me, I knew I was ready to start my own team. One can always tell how well run and employee-focused an organization is by employee retention, and it means a lot to see so many familiar faces are still with the company. I can’t wait to get started.”

For more information, visit https://www.corcoran.com/.