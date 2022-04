You must be subscribed to RISMedia to read this Premier article. Please subscribe below and access up to 5 Premier articles per month. Order Summary Your Order: Subscriber

Subscriber Subscription Length: 1 month

1 month Recurring: Yes

Yes Content Access: 3 Posts, 0 Posts Total: Free First Name * Last Name * Email Address * Account Details This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Subscribe

It's no secret that a gallon of milk costs more today than it did just a few years ago or that you're paying more at the pump today than you were even yesterday. But although prices for every good and service have continuously risen over the last 50 years, home-price hikes have taken the lead—incr