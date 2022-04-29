The Center for REALTOR® Development has partnered with Getty Images’ custom content photographers and videographers to create “Agents in Action,” an image gallery meant to capture the experience of working in real estate.

“We hope that real estate professionals worldwide will look at this image gallery and feel represented, said Michelle Collins, NAR marketing and communications manager for CRD. “April is Fair Housing Month, which is extremely important to NAR and its 1.5 million members, which is why we launched this now. Engaging imagery is requisite for real estate professionals. As visuals within the industry advance and become more inclusive, our hope is that agents, brokerages, and others will be able to benefit and use the content in their own marketing materials.”

CRD will continue to add content over the next few months, highlighting the service home buyers and sellers receive when they work with a qualified professional, the organization stated.

“Getty Images brings a wealth of expertise and resources to promote diverse representation across sectors,” said Claudia Marks, senior manager of new creator strategy, Getty Images.

“We are happy to support CRD on their journey to create authentic imagery that can be shared across the real estate industry.”

Click here to view the gallery.