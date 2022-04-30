One of the greatest lessons learned during the volatility of the past two years is that adaptation is critical to not only survive in the moment, but to thrive in the future. During the National Association of REALTORSⓇ (NAR) 2022 Legislative Meetings in National Harbor, Maryland next week, RISMedia gathers a panel of leading brokers who will discuss how they’ve evolved their businesses during these challenging times to bring new value to agents and consumers, and set the stage for success in a changing market.

RISMedia’s Power Broker Forum, “Embracing Change for the Win,” will be held at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 4, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, room Maryland A. During the Forum, four of the industry’s most innovative brokers will highlight many of the significant changes impacting residential real estate, and share how they’re embracing these changes to build a better value proposition for agents and a more resilient business model for the future.

The Power Broker Forum will be moderated by:

John Featherston

Founder & CEO

RISMedia

Featured panelists include:

Carol Bulman

CEO & Chairman of the Board

Jack Conway & Company

Todd Hetherington

Founder & CEO

Century 21 New Millennium

Kymber Menkiti

President

Keller Williams Capital Properties

Christina Pappas

Vice President

The Keyes Company

Topics covered at the Power Broker Forum will include:

The biggest impacts to brokerage business over the past two years

The most significant changes to how brokers are operating their businesses

How to lead agents through a rising interest-rate market

How to be resilient in the face of disruption

New strategies for recruiting, retention and agent support

Reimagining the value proposition for agents

New strategies for growth

Helping agents prepare for the future

RISMedia’s Power Broker Forum at the REALTORSⓇ Legislative Meetings is open to all conference attendees. Stay tuned to rismedia.com for post-event coverage.

For more information, visit https://www.rismedia.com/rismedias-power-broker-forum-2022/.