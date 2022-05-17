Elm Street Technology has announced a product integration between IXACT Contact Solutions and IDX Broker. This merging will create a single sign-on from within the IDX Broker Dashboard, allowing real estate consumer leads to be automatically passed between an IDX website and into a real estate CRM tool.

“Our customers have been asking for an easy way to automatically pass web-captured leads into a CRM for nurturing and follow-up,” explains Jeff True, director of Technical Sales at IDX Broker. “IXACT CRM offers one of the most trusted and well established real estate CRM solutions in the industry, offering our customers a simple, hands-off solution to their needs.”

Available as an account upgrade for new and existing IDX Broker customers, the product integration between IXACT CRM and IDX Broker (Lite and Platinum versions) accounts offers agents the chance for a more interactive experience with their clients.

“Agents who use the IXACT CRM convert more leads into listings and attract more referrals and repeat business,” said Shannon McGee, sales director of IXACT CRM. “Our clients see an average revenue increase of 37% using our automated “Keep In Touch” system. IXACT CRM includes the ability to create drip email campaigns, send mobile-friendly newsletters, and make relevant social media postings that help agents stay-organized and build lasting relationships. The best part? It doesn’t take a technical marketing mind to use IXACT CRM and build success.”

For more information, visit https://idxbroker.com/.