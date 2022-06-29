Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has announced its further expansion in Rome, Italy. The company announced that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices MAGGI Properties Agency has acquired ROMA IMMOBILIARE, a key player in the industry, who has been active in the market for nearly a decade. The brokerage will now operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices ROMA IMMOBILIARE.

“All indicators confirm that right now the capital is the most important bet for national and international investment funds and entrepreneurs,” said CEO Francesco Minervini. “The growing attention is also confirmed by the flow of capital from the global product, service and hospitality chains. Our extensive experience in real estate in the central areas of the city will be crucial.”

Christy Budnick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, commented, “Italy and Rome need no presentation worldwide. The Bel Paese has always garnered incredible and growing interest from foreign investors looking for prestigious solutions. Since our arrival in 2019, our global investors’ enthusiasm for the Roman market and all the ‘flagship’ destinations in the world has been growing steadily. The pandemic crisis and geopolitical instability have created shocks, but luxury does not lose its attractiveness. Our growth continues: joining our network means opening a window of opportunity from around the world.”

Marcus Benussi, managing partner and general counsel of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices MAGGI Properties Agency, emphasized, “We have found the best partner in the Rome market, and we are confident that this expansion will be preparatory to further growth of our network towards the south, which attracts the international audience of investors. We have great ambitions.”

