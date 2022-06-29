SUCCESS® Enterprises, the professional development subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, has announced an enriched SUCCESS Coaching value proposition to deliver more certified coaching, while enhancing the compensation opportunities for eXp Realty agents.

“I am a strong advocate for personal and professional coaching to unlock potential and deliver results,” said Glenn Sanford, founder, chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “When we launched SUCCESS Coaching in 2021, we created new possibilities for our agents to build and practice new skills. This expanded platform gives eXp agents who attract and use coaching services new avenues to earn revenue share and equity from eXp World Holdings. Our mission is to impact the coaching industry the same way eXp Realty has changed residential real estate.”

The program is expected to launch in the second half of 2022 and will include certification, an aligned compensation model for agents and brokers as well equity opportunities for SUCCESS coaches, the company said.

“We are ushering in a new era of coaching in a time when people need it most,” said Jairek Robbins, president, SUCCESS Enterprises. “By combining the attributes of the best coaching programs from around the world with eXp Realty’s revenue share-based business model, we will revolutionize the industry with a unique offering that doesn’t exist anywhere else.”

