It is becoming increasingly obvious that the hurricane-like recent real estate market is due for even more twists and turns in the coming months. In these times of uncertainty, the best leaders are always accompanied by dependable, effective teams, and those who weather the storm are those who inspire others. Attraction and motivation are the name of the game now more than ever as agents flock to effective, fundamental leadership when storm clouds gather on the horizon.

At RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange setting sail on September 6, real estate’s most powerful speakers and experienced leaders will teach you how to recruit, manage and galvanize your team to greater success, starting with these panels:

Evolving Your Leadership Approach for Today’s Market

Amidst the changing landscape of today’s real estate market, and the world at large, steady and strong leadership has never been more important. In this special presentation, Buffini & Company CEO Dermot Buffini shares strategies for effectively leading and motivating your company and team to reach new levels of success no matter what turn the market takes next.

Attracting Top Teams to Your Brokerage

Agent teams are an increasingly powerful and profitable force. In this session, learn the latest strategies for not only attracting top teams to your firm, but for also providing them with the environment they need to succeed and call your brokerage home for the long term.

Moderator:

– Creig Northrop, Northrop Realty

Panelists:

– Joe Skousen, Inside Real Estate

– Jon Lahey, Fine Living Group, eXp

– Mor Zucker, Team Denver Homes

– Robby Brady, Allen Tate REALTORS®

– Kymber Menkiti, Keller Williams Capital Properties

As more than 100 experts come together to share real estate wisdom, inspiration and strategy in these increasingly turbulent times, this event is absolutely essential for anyone who wants to build a team that can ride the waves instead of just weathering the storm.

For more information and to register, visit: https://www.rismedia.com/ceo-exchange/.