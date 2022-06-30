Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has announced its further expansion in the state of Ohio with the addition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Metro & Fields Realty. This addition marks the brand’s continued growth in the state as its 12th franchise company, they said.

“Our company is laser-focused on operating with integrity and supporting our clients with superior services that align seamlessly with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices,” said Lisa Yates, broker and owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Metro & Fields Realty. “The brand is built on the core values of trust, integrity, stability and longevity, which seamlessly align with our vision and mission.”

With over 24 years of industry experience, Yates has represented a multitude of clients from first-time homebuyers to selling prestigious and noteworthy properties for the most experienced sellers. The brokerage will service Central and West Central Ohio, including Champaign, Union, Franklin, Clark, Green, Madison and Logan counties, the company noted.

“I cannot emphasize enough what valuable industry knowledge, and experience Lisa and her team bring to our global brand,” said, Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “The team has great expertise at the local and regional level, and we are proud to welcome them as a new affiliate.”

Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network, “As we expand further throughout Ohio it’s important we align with industry leaders and teams who convey the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices core values seamlessly but execute them even more effortless. Lisa and her team are prime examples of just that.”

The brokerage says has plans for continued growth throughout the state of Ohio over the next few years.

For more information visit BHHSMetroFields.com.