Melissa Cantway, broker-owner of Realty Professionals Inc., has affiliated her brokerage with the CENTURY 21 brand, the company has announced. The Palm Beach, Florida firm and its 38 sales professionals will now operate as CENTURY 21 Realty Professionals. Cantway intends to leverage the CENTURY 21 brand’s marketing and learning, tech tools and growth platform to her brokerage’s advantage, she said.

“Of all the competition in the market, I chose the CENTURY 21 brand because it is best suited to help me create more agent value and expand my business over the next five years,” said Cantway. “My team is excited by the opportunity to join a legacy brand recognized by real estate consumers as the most respected brand in the business and for going above and beyond for its clients by delivering the best real estate experience possible.”

By affiliating with CENTURY 21, the company says CENTURY 21 Realty Professionals can now access the brand’s marketing, coaching and agent learning, and productivity platform. These resources will help the firm’s team of sales professionals secure more leads and close more deals.

“Everything that we do as a global franchisor is to help our customers grow their businesses,” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. “We welcome Melissa to the CENTURY 21 family, and we look forward to helping her team win today and in the future.”

For more information, visit www.century21.com.