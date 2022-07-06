As the leaders of Northrop Realty, a Long & Foster Company, Creig and Carla Northrop have garnered a reputation within the real estate community as being agents of change. In 2000, the pair started the Creig Northrop Team, which became the No. 1 team in the nation an unprecedented three times. In 2018, the Creig Northrop Team became Northrop Realty, growing into a full-service brokerage specializing in residential real estate in Maryland; Delaware; Virginia; Washington, D.C.; Pennsylvania and Florida.

Since its rebranding, Northrop Realty has nearly tripled in size, amassing a team of over 400 agents, garnering over $2 billion in sales volume in 2021 and growing its creative, marketing and education services to accommodate its rapidly growing team.

“Our brand is synonymous with professionalism and quality service that exceeds clients’ expectations,” says Founder and CEO Creig Northrop, who is committed to investing in the firm’s growth trajectory.

Exceeding expectations every step of the way, the associations that the brand has formed throughout its decades-long tenure trickle down to every facet of the homeownership experience. From the way in which agents are set up for success to the balance between business and pleasure, Northrop’s charismatic approach to leadership is evident in everything he does. In fact, it can be seen first-hand in his very own “Northrop Sold” music video.

Utilizing the best that technology has to offer, Northrop’s agents are equipped with the tools—and the foundation—to succeed.

“We empower our agents not only with our state-of-the-art systems and processes, but with our exclusive continuing education platform, NorthropU, which helps our agents navigate their business growth and stay on top of the current market, latest trends, marketing and technologies,” says Northrop.

Northrop Realty recently expanded its digital footprint even further with the addition of its new custom marketing platform, Ignite, and in-house creative and marketing venture, Studio7, which allows agents to self-produce promotional materials and improve branding advocacy.

“Our systems and processes allow our all-the-time agents to focus and thrive on their clients and build their business with the support of our amazing employees who go above and beyond,” adds Northrop, who explains that everyone in the brokerage plays an important role in its success and growth.

But it doesn’t end there, as Northrop points to the firm’s partnership with Real Estate Webmasters as another key piece of the puzzle.

Working together to curate the brokerage’s new custom website, the fully customized site blends both functionality and innovation. In addition to its advanced CRM technologies, the site is ADA-compliant and loaded with dynamic calls to action. It also offers 3D virtual tours, 4K fusion photography and 2D floor plans at no extra cost to Northrop Realty’s clients.

“Our new website is customer-oriented at its core. We strategically planned its architecture and content so visitors can navigate to what they are looking for with ease. We want every visitor to come to our site and feel that they want a relationship with our brand. Its speed has improved our SEO tenfold, while its visual hierarchy helps visitors navigate content on each page seamlessly and use our search bar to find particular neighborhoods of interest,” says Jay Riley, chief marketing officer at Northrop Realty.

“Real Estate Webmasters’ Renaissance platform gives us best-in-class design, great SEO, speed and accessibility,” concludes Riley, “while its CRM helps us convert more leads from buyers and sellers.”

For more information, visit www.realestatewebmasters.com.