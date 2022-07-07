Guaranteed Rate has announced the launch of its new RED-VP mobile app. This digital tool is designed to make loan officers even more efficient and effective anywhere, anytime, the company stated. It’s also designed to act as a mobile pipeline, empowering loan officers to accomplish everything from issuing a pre-approval letter to locking in a rate, all in real time and all fully remote using just their smart phone, the release stated.

“Guaranteed Rate is dedicated to developing incredible Fintech solutions that make a real difference for our Loan Officers and their customers,” says Ramesh Sarukkai, Guaranteed Rate’s chief product and technology officer. “Our transformative new RED-VP mobile app is just one more way we are setting our loan officers up to win by providing them with the best end-to-end digital tools in the industry.”

The company says RED-VP features easy biometric login on mobile and the ability to leverage app notifications to significantly increase efficiencies during the mortgage application process. The app offers following and more:

Create a new loan

Send a one-click conditional approval letter

Lock in rates

Obtain real-time pricing

Run automated underwriting

Get instant access to pipeline and contacts

Run a credit report

Verify property details

Access a summary of all loan details

“The new RED-VP mobile app is a real game-changer for loan officers who are always on the go,” said Justin Lopatin, an SVP of Mortgage Lending at Guaranteed Rate. “It allows me to be mobile and super effective no matter where I am or what time it is. Best of all, it makes the process of getting your dream home that much faster and simpler for my customers.”

For more information, visit https://www.rate.com.