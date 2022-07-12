The National Association of REALTORS® has announced Rental Beast as its exclusive recommended software provider in the rental space. Under this agreement, NAR members receive free access to Apply Now by Rental Beast, the secure FCRA-compliant online rental application and tenant screening engine, NAR said in a statement Tuesday.

“NAR REALTOR Benefits® aims to provide products and services that deliver value and empower REALTORS® to succeed in their businesses,” said Rhonny Barragan, NAR vice president of strategic alliances. “Rental Beast created a lead-to-lease platform which brings seamless entry into the multibillion-dollar rental industry and its clientele, and we are thrilled to provide this benefit to our members.”

NAR said members will also receive unlimited access to Rental Beast University, the digital education platform designed by industry experts.

Rental Beast is also integrated with many MLS platforms and association websites. NAR members within these partnerships receive additional access to rental-centric listing management tools, including listing add/edit, comprehensive rental search, rental listing syndication, rental lead generation and qualification, and renter-to-buyer conversion, the release stated.

Rental Beast achieved notable success as a member of the 2022 REACH Canada cohort, a unique technology scale-up program managed by Second Century Ventures, NAR’s strategic investment arm.

“We are proud to be NAR’s exclusive provider of rental solutions,” said Ishay Grinberg, founder and CEO of Rental Beast. “This partnership will help Realtors® better serve their clients and U.S. consumers everywhere by partnering them with the nation’s more than 113 million renters. With our tools, Realtors® can also build relationships with potential home buyers by serving as their trusted advisors in the rental process.”

To claim this benefit, NAR members can sign up for a free account at nar.realtor/rental-beast. Once activated, the account will allow REALTORS® to initiate applications for any rental property and access Rental Beast University content anytime, NAR said.