Mortgage applications decreased for the second week in a row, down 1.7% from one week earlier, according to the latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) for the week ending July 8, 2022. This week’s results include an adjustment for the observance of Independence Day.

Here are the key stats from this week:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 1.7% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 13% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index increased 2% from the previous week and was 80% lower than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 4% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 14% compared with the previous week and was 18% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 30.8% of total applications from 29.6% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 9.6% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 11.7% from 12.0% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications increased to 11.2% from 11.1% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications decreased to 0.5% from 0.6% the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) remained at 5.74%, with points decreasing to 0.59 from 0.65 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $647,200) decreased to 5.25% from 5.28%, with points decreasing to 0.38 from 0.44 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 5.49% from 5.60%, with points increasing to 1.08 from 0.89 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 4.93% from 4.96%, with points increasing to 0.72 from 0.68 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs increased to 4.71% from 4.62%, with points increasing to 0.77 from 0.72 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The takeaway:

“Mortgage rates were mostly unchanged, but applications declined for the second straight week. Purchase applications for both conventional and government loans continue to be weaker due to the combination of much higher mortgage rates and the worsening economic outlook,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of Economic and Industry Forecasting. “After reaching a record $460,000 in March 2022, the average purchase loan size was $415,000 last week, pulled lower by the potential moderation of home-price growth and weaker purchase activity at the upper end of the market.”

Kan added, “Refinance applications increased slightly last week, driven by an uptick in conventional and FHA refinances. The overall refinance index remained 5% below the average level reported in June. With the 30-year fixed rate 265 basis points higher than a year ago, refinance applications are expected to remain depressed.”