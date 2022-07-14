You don’t want a burglar to break into your house and take off with your valuables, but you might be doing things that are making your house a target. These are some common ways that people unwittingly attract the attention of thieves.

Leaving Valuables in Plain View

Burglars carefully choose their targets and look for homes with valuables that they can easily steal and sell, such as TVs and laptops. Keeping those types of items in plain sight, or buying them and then leaving the boxes out on the curb, can attract burglars.

Making It Obvious That the House Is Unoccupied

An overgrown lawn, an overflowing mailbox and a pile of newspapers and packages on the front steps are clear signs that a house is vacant. Before you go away on a trip, have the post office hold your mail or ask a trusted family member, friend or neighbor to collect it. Hire someone to take care of your lawn and to clear snow if you go away during the winter.

An empty driveway can also tip off burglars. Parking a car in the driveway (yours or someone else’s) can give the impression that the house is occupied when it actually isn’t.

Oversharing on Social Media

Criminals use social media to choose targets. If you make an expensive purchase and then show it off by posting photos online, you may garner unwanted attention from a thief.

Discussing vacation plans and sharing photos while still away are other common mistakes. Before you set out on a trip, only tell people who are close to you and ask them to keep your plans private. Don’t share photos of your vacation online until after you have returned.

Giving Thieves Places to Hide

Overgrown bushes make it easy for burglars to approach a house unseen, look through windows and sneak inside. Darkness also provides excellent cover. Keep your lawn well maintained and install motion-activated lights, if you don’t have them already.

Not Locking Doors and Windows

Leaving doors and windows unlocked is a common practice that can make your house an easy target. Homeowners often get complacent when they have lived in an area for a while and feel safe. If you leave a door or window unlocked, someone can slip in undetected and steal valuables. Even worse, if the intruder crosses paths with a member of your family, it can lead to a violent encounter.

Hiding a Spare Key Outside

Many homeowners hide an extra key outside in case a family member gets locked out or a friend or relative needs to get in the house for some reason. Even if you think you’ve found the perfect hiding place, it’s probably not as clever as you think it is. Burglars know where to look for spare keys. Leave a key with a person you trust, not outside your house.