Randel Aleman Jr.

President and CEO

HomeSmart Encore – Krkic & Aleman Real Estate Group

Las Vegas, Nevada

Region served: Greater Las Vegas/Henderson

Years in real estate: 12

Number of offices: 3

Number of agents: 225

How to attract top talent: Retention and consistency are key. Keeping current agents happy while staying consistent is critical when it comes to a firm’s ability to recruit new agents. Full transparency with new recruits is also important, as you never want to overpromise and then underdeliver.

Best time management tip: Wake up early and finish your task list every day. Key to staying profitable: Keep your overhead low while allocating funds that provide profitability in return.

Can’t-live-without tech tool: HomeSmart’s RealSmart Agent platform/mobile app, which allows agents to manage transactions while on the go. It gives our team everything they need, from marketing materials to a personal website and CRM.

What factors have contributed to your region’s growth over the past decade?

Las Vegas has transitioned from being primarily a tourist city to a thriving sports town. In fact, the success of both the Las Vegas Golden Knights and Raiders has opened doors to adding additional leagues such as the NBA and MLB. In the past 10 years, Las Vegas has grown almost 20% in population. More growth has provided job opportunities created by large businesses moving to our tax-friendly state.

What makes HomeSmart Encore so successful when it comes to winning listings and getting offers accepted?

We set a goal each year and follow our business plan as best we can. Our real estate coaches keep us on track with our tasks, making sure we’re prospecting each day for at least three hours and engaging with our past clients and sphere of influence. When it comes to getting offers accepted, keeping an offer as clean as possible helps, as well as building a good rapport with the listing agent.

What are the two most important factors that led to your affiliation with HomeSmart?

The success that Matt Widdows, HomeSmart’s CEO, created in Phoenix is what ultimately excited my dad, Randel W. Aleman, to bring the brand to Las Vegas. HomeSmart gives REALTORS® the opportunity to keep the most money in their pocket from each transaction, allowing them to reinvest in their business. Since HomeSmart has grown substantially to where it stands today with 25,000-plus agents nationwide, our agents benefit from familiar and excellent national branding.

How has your HomeSmart affiliation helped you better support your agent team?

Affiliating with HomeSmart has made it easier to save money on technology and reinvest that money back into our team. HomeSmart’s technology tools are what keep our business moving forward. Their national presence and growth have been astronomical, and since affiliating with HomeSmart, our referral network and referral business have grown.

Tell us about HomeSmart+ Omni, the networking group created within your office.

HomeSmart+ Omni is a network that a small group of agents created as part of the brand’s new revenue-sharing program. The Omni network will provide industry knowledge and tips related to navigating the real estate market, generating leads, winning listings in a competitive market and more. Our goal is to grow the network nationwide.

